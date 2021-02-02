Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 284,015 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for approximately 1.7% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.52% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $51,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $60,074,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,301,000 after purchasing an additional 641,555 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,106,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 547,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,422,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 302,748 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 277,428 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 675.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $31.54.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Noble Financial increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $159,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,138 shares of company stock worth $2,082,330. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

