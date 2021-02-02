Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 2.41% of Echo Global Logistics worth $17,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 89,374 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.54.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $716.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $958,065. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

