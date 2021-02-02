Emerald Advisers LLC Has $16.98 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.64% of Integer worth $16,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Integer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Integer by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 141,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,623,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer stock opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 5,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.12 per share, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,569.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

