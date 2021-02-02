Emerald Advisers LLC Has $19.84 Million Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,926 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.91% of EverQuote worth $19,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EverQuote by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EverQuote by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $136,305.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,666,062.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $165,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,570,616.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,517 shares of company stock worth $4,140,877 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.96 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.01 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

