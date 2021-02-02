Emerald Advisers LLC Has $22.33 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,323 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.44% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $22,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,053 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

DKS opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $2,850,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,141,683.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.