Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,030 shares during the period. Turning Point Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $43,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPTX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPTX stock opened at $124.46 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $139.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.46 and a 200 day moving average of $97.77. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

