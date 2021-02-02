Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $20.47 Million in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 304,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,466,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.44% of Houlihan Lokey as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,509,000 after acquiring an additional 406,882 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,440,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90,487 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,055.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,015,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,957,000 after purchasing an additional 927,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,482 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

NYSE:HLI opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

HLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $83,705.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $990,381 over the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.