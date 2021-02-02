Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 1,890 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 1.7% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.39% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $52,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $64.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,393 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,837. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Northland Securities upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

