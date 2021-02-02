Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 244,059 Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 244,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,753,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.89% of Forward Air as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 364,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $580,917.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,197.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $672,797.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,648.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $82.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.