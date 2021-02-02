Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 417,358 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.93% of Everi worth $22,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 181.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,836.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $694,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,713. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EVRI opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

