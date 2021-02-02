Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 127,482 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,482 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.41% of Mercury Systems worth $20,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223,667 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $181,308.04. Insiders have sold 12,448 shares of company stock valued at $972,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

