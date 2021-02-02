Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 134,681 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134,681 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Meritage Homes worth $22,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,933,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,761,000 after buying an additional 226,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 191,660 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,593,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

NYSE:MTH opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.