Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 22,976 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,976 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech accounts for 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Tetra Tech worth $41,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $7,315,701.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,904,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 6,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $777,194.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock opened at $124.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.89. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.