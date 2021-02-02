Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 261,645 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 261,645 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $23,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 561,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 234,284 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 23.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $31.10.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

