Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 49,477 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,477 shares during the period. Palomar makes up about 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Palomar worth $33,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after buying an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,173,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,202,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,431,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 124,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist reduced their price target on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $42,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $1,217,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,200 shares of company stock worth $8,655,431. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.94 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.03.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.