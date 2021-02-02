Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 546,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,349,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.93% of MediaAlpha at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

NYSE MAX opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $59.71.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

