Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,660,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,534 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.73% of Viavi Solutions worth $24,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 176.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $170,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,028.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $2,189,740.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,417.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.