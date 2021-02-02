Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 175,751 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,751 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.58% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $16,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 197,720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 733,604 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,579,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). Research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORIC shares. Citigroup cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.