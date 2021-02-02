Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 29,210 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,210 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.42% of The AZEK worth $24,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,651,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,435,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $43.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

