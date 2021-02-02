Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $20.07 Million Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,719 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.28% of Perficient worth $20,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Perficient by 209.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Perficient by 190.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 36.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $57.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $616,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at $20,484,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.04 per share, with a total value of $39,596.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,115.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,277 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.