Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.83% of Winnebago Industries worth $16,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 305,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.04. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In related news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,849,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

