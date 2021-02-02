Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,699 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.37% of Mercury Systems worth $18,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $181,308.04. Insiders have sold 12,448 shares of company stock valued at $972,541 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.