Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $20.64 Million Investment in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 242,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.50% of Arvinas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,272,000 after buying an additional 1,122,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after purchasing an additional 106,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 762,484 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,083,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,907,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of ARVN opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARVN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.08.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.