Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 12,802 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.40% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $20,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,199 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,681 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,053 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

