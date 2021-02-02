Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 179,598 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 323.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,598 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.85% of Forward Air worth $18,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 72.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $82.32.

In other Forward Air news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $672,797.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,648.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

