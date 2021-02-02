Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for about 1.6% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.07% of Chart Industries worth $45,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chart Industries from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

In other news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $127.69 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $143.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.16 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

