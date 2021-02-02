Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 251,744 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,201,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.35% of South State as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,565,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,359,000 after buying an additional 174,780 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,424,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of South State by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after buying an additional 153,770 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 383,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after buying an additional 63,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of South State by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South State stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. South State Co. has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 180,059 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,720.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,503.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

