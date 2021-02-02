Emercoin (EMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.50 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $44,129.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,866,877 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

