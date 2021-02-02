Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.75

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and traded as high as $28.32. Empire shares last traded at $28.32, with a volume of 405 shares trading hands.

EMLAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut Empire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

