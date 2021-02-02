Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.07

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.07 and traded as high as $36.48. Empire shares last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 479,994 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMP.A. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. TD Securities cut shares of Empire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Empire in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Empire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.07. The stock has a market cap of C$9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

