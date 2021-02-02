EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 562.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,572. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $76.10.

