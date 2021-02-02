EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX) rose 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 469,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 325,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $300.61 million, a P/E ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.20.

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 68.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

