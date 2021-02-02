Enbridge Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,373 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 701% compared to the average volume of 421 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,031,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,979,000 after acquiring an additional 255,642 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 123.00%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

