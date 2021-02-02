Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 17.3%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares were down 17.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 9,597,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,893,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.98.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $775.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

