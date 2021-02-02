Endurance Gold Co. (EDG.V) (CVE:EDG) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Endurance Gold Co. (EDG.V) (CVE:EDG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.19. Endurance Gold Co. (EDG.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 462,076 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$21.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00.

About Endurance Gold Co. (EDG.V) (CVE:EDG)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Elephant, the Trout and Wolverine, and the McCord Creek properties located in the Alaska, the United States, as well as 100% interest in the McCord property located in the Fairbanks District of Alaska, the United States.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Gold Co. (EDG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Gold Co. (EDG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.