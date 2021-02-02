Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.49

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 809766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EIGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,960,000 after buying an additional 470,779 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,333,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 961,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 163,954 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 29.5% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 647,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 147,451 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

