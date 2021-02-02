Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.49

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 809766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.
Several equities analysts recently commented on EIGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,960,000 after buying an additional 470,779 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,333,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 961,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 163,954 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 29.5% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 647,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 147,451 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
About Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.
