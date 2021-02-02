Enecuum (ENQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $164,631.00

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $164,631.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00066255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.06 or 0.00847548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00047589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,679.57 or 0.04681688 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00020165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 192,497,069 coins and its circulating supply is 150,497,068 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

Enecuum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

