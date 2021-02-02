ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.36

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.36 and last traded at $66.24, with a volume of 9237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ENN Energy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

