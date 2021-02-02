Entain PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

Entain PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,900 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on GMVHF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Entain stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

