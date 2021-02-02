Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.69-0.74 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.69-$0.74 EPS.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.99. The company had a trading volume of 24,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.66. Entegris has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

