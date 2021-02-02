Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Short Interest Update

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $95.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,954. Entergy has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

