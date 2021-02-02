Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Up 25.6% in January

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBTC. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 160.6% in the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 57,433 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 550.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $318.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services primarily in the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including transactional checking accounts, non-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

