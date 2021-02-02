Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Shares of Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.50. Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 70,706 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.10 million and a PE ratio of -14.41.

Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ETG)

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.