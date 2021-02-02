Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

ENV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.46.

ENV stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.93. 11,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,693. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -637.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 85.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 312.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

