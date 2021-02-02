Envista (NYSE:NVST) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.71

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.71 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 10148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

A number of analysts have commented on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get Envista alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000.

About Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.