EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) Trading Up 1.5%

EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.36. 54,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 101,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of EnWave Co. (ENW.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on EnWave Co. (ENW.V) from C$0.85 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$151.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

