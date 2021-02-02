Enzyme Tops One Day Volume of $5.45 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $57.15 million and $5.45 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for about $38.69 or 0.00110101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00065493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.21 or 0.00845666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,758.86 or 0.05004641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00035666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

Enzyme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.