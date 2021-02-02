Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Up 5.8%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.57. 704,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,458,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOSE. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

