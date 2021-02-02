eosDAC Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,202.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $866,244.73 and approximately $11,202.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.