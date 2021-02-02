EOSDT One Day Trading Volume Tops $41,702.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002835 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $41,702.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00047811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00143263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00066963 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00256687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00064376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00037334 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

EOSDT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.